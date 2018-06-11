Daughter of US Envoy to Russia Apologizes for Calling Trump, Kim 'Dictators'

Fox News host and the daughter of the US ambassador to Russia, Abby Huntsman, apologized on Sunday for calling US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "dictators."

According to US media reports, earlier on Sunday, Huntsman discussed on-air the upcoming US-North Korean summit in Singapore with show guest, financier and disgraced former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, calling Trump and Kim "the two dictators."

"Apologized on the show. I’ll never claim to be a perfect human being. We all have slip ups in life, I have many:) now let’s all move on to things that actually matter," Huntsman tweeted.

Apologized on the show. I’ll never claim to be a perfect human being. We all have slip ups in life, I have many:) now let’s all move on to things that actually matter. https://t.co/k2hGjZcHRB — Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) 10 июня 2018 г.

​Trump and Kim will meet on Tuesday at 9 a.m. local time for talks on denuclearization. The summit was initiated following a significant thaw in tensions on the Korean Peninsula.