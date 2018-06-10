US Representatives Told by Trump to Not Endorse G7 'False Statements' Communique

As tweeted by Trump: “based on Justin Trudeau's false statements at his news conference and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to the US farmers, workers and companies," the US president has instructed representatives, officials and lawmakers in the US not to endorse the final G7 communique.

Moreover, after departing from the Quebec summit for Singapore, Donald Trump has slammed Canadian Prime Minister's remarks at the G7 news conference, where he said Canada would not be pushed around as "very dishonest and weak".

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 июня 2018 г.

​Earlier in the day, Trudeau said that the communique was agreed by all countries. Later, the document was made public. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called US metal tariffs "insulting" and announced retaliatory measures.

