DoJ Convicts Ex-CIA Officer on Charges Related to Spying for China

"[A] federal jury convicted Kevin Patrick Mallory, 61, a former Central Intelligence Agency case officer of Leesburg, Virginia, on espionage charges related to his transmission of classified documents to an agent of the People’s Republic of China," the release said on Friday.
The former CIA officer was charged with lying to investigators, delivering, attempting to deliver defense documents in order to help foreign governments, the release added.
Mallory is facing the life in prison sentence if determined guilty by the judge.
