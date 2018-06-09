DoJ Convicts Ex-CIA Officer on Charges Related to Spying for China

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A former officer of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was found guilty by a federal jury for sending sensitive information to China, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"[A] federal jury convicted Kevin Patrick Mallory, 61, a former Central Intelligence Agency case officer of Leesburg, Virginia, on espionage charges related to his transmission of classified documents to an agent of the People’s Republic of China," the release said on Friday.

Mallory visited China in March and April 2017 where he met with Michael Yang who worked for China's intelligence services, according to prosecutors. The defendant transferred four classified documents to Yang and his boss via the telecom device.

The former CIA officer was charged with lying to investigators, delivering, attempting to deliver defense documents in order to help foreign governments, the release added.

Mallory is facing the life in prison sentence if determined guilty by the judge.