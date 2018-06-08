Register
23:06 GMT +308 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Prisoner

    Black Woman Trying to Return Bra to Store is Handcuffed, Accused of Shoplifting

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Tennessee resident Jovita Jones-Cage got a shock Monday when she was placed in handcuffs and accused of shoplifting after returning to her local Victoria's Secret store to ask them to remove the security device from a bra she'd bought.

    According to Jones-Cage, since an employee had forgotten to remove the security sensor, she returned to the store with her proof of purchase, the receipt. Once the tag was removed, Jones-Cage decided to let the employee hold on to the bra as she was going to shop some more.

    "I told her she could keep the bag there, because I was going to go shopping around the store," Jones-Cage explained to local station WREG. Moments later, things went downhill as an officer from the Collierville Police Department approached her while she was heading to the dressing room to try on some outfits.

    Roger W. Davis incident
    © Facebook/Ethan Raymond
    WATCH: Tennessee Police Use Taser Stun Gun to Force Nurse Out of ER

    "The police officer walked straight up to me and slapped handcuffs on me," Jones-Cage said, stressing that she was shocked and confused by the cop's actions. The officer later instructed her to "put both of my hands behind my back, because I was under arrest for shoplifting."

    Speaking to Memphis-based station Fox 13, the frustrated shopper explained that the unnamed officer failed to ask her any questions before making the decision to put her in cuffs.

    "He could have asked, ‘Ma'am, can I search your bag?' He didn't do any of that," she said. "He just came in and [slapped] handcuffs on me. He made up in his mind I was guilty."

    As it turns out, the officer was called in by the store's manager, who suspected Jones-Cage of shoplifting. The manager, Jones-Cage believes, avoided speaking to her before calling law enforcement "for the simple fact that I was black."

    Though no purloined panties were found in her bags, nor anything else to suggest the accusations were true, the officer escorted her out of the store and informed her that she was banned.

    Sitting outside the mall, Jones-Cage was reduced to tears. She later filed a complaint with the corporate office, which in turn offered her an apology and a $100 gift card.

    High heels
    © Photo : Soley Original
    These Heels Are Made For Running: Tennessee Woman Ups Her Game, Runs Marathon in Stilettos (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

    "I told her a $100 gift card is not going to take back the discrimination, humiliation, defamation that I faced that day," she told the station.

    In response to the incident, Victoria's Secret put out a statement saying they were "sincerely sorry for the experience."

    "Bottom line, we made a mistake, and we do not tolerate this behavior," the company said. "Victoria's Secret is adamant that all customers be treated with dignity and respect. We have investigated the matter, and the associate involved is no longer employed with our brand. In addition, we are meeting with every associate in the store to reinforce our values and policies."

    "We are committed to delivering an excellent shopping experience to every customer, every time… we have work to do — and we are dedicated to this mission," the statement said.

    Jones-Cage wants more than an apology, however.

    "They're going to have to do more. I want justice not only for me, but for people everywhere. I hope after this, other victims of racial profiling will come forward," she told WREG. "It's solidarity. It's not just about African-Americans. It's about everyone being treated fairly."

    Jones-Cage has filed a complaint with her local NAACP chapter regarding her experience with the police officer and store.

    Related:

    Tennessee Legislators Reject Resolution Denouncing Neo-Nazis as Terrorists
    Nativity Knockout: Tennessee Tots Battle Over Baby Jesus (VIDEO)
    Here We Go Again: US White Supremacists March Against Refugees in Tennessee
    Boeing T-45 Training Aircraft With 2 Crew Members Lost in Tennessee - US Navy
    Not Quite a Shotgun Wedding: Tennessee Bride Still in Her Dress Fires at Husband
    Tags:
    shoplifting, false accusations, Tennessee
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse