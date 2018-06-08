Former Trump Campaign Manager Manafort Hit With New Superceding Indictment

A new superseding indictment has been filed against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and Konstantin Kilimnik, a business associate of Manafort's, by US special counsel Robert Mueller's office Friday.

The new 32-page indictment charges both Manafort and Kilimnik with conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice.

A statement by the special counsel's office announced that Manafort's previous five charges, which include conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign principal, making false and misleading FARA statements and making false statements, remain unchanged.

The indictment notes that Kilimnik was involved in Manafort's multi-million dollar lobbying campaign for Ukraine without having registered as a foreign agent. It adds that Manafort and Kilimnik conspired together to influence the outcome of a trial, saying between February and April 2018, Manafort and Kilimnik "knowingly and intentionally attempted to corruptly persuade another person… with intent to influence, delay and prevent the testimony of any person in an official proceeding."

​​The latest indictment comes after Mueller's team accused Manafort on Monday of trying to get a witness to lie for him in court as he awaits trial on felony charges in connection to his foreign lobbying work. Manafort is currently on house arrest and a $10 million unsecured bail.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating alleged Russian interference into the US 2016 election. Russia has repeatedly denied such allegations, and the most high profile indictments in the case so far have covered financial crimes committed before the election campaign ever began.