Ex-US Senate Intel Committee Staffer Arrested for Lying to FBI – Reports

A former security director of the US Senate Intelligence Committee was arrested Thursday for lying to FBI agents probing a sensitive data leak, local media said citing Justice Department.

James Wolfe stands accused of making false statement pertaining to his contacts with three reporters and to sharing data on the committee’s work with one of them, the New York Times said.

The outlet said earlier that state prosecutors had secretly seized years’ worth of phone and email records related to its journalist, Ali Watkins, who had dated Wolfe for three years prior to the probe.

© Flickr / Microsiervos Geek Crew Mueller's Team Probes Encrypted Phone Messages of Russiagate Witnesses - Reports

The investigation follows complaints by US President Donald Trump about leaks to the media . Trump suggested last week that the Justice Department or Russiagate investigator Special Counsel Robert Mueller could be responsible.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions last year promised to crack down on leakers, saying his agency was pursing three times as many investigations as the previous administration.