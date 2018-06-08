Ex-US Senate Intel Committee Staffer Arrested for Lying to FBI – Reports

James Wolfe stands accused of making false statement pertaining to his contacts with three reporters and to sharing data on the committee’s work with one of them, the New York Times said.
The outlet said earlier that state prosecutors had secretly seized years’ worth of phone and email records related to its journalist, Ali Watkins, who had dated Wolfe for three years prior to the probe.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions last year promised to crack down on leakers, saying his agency was pursing three times as many investigations as the previous administration.
