Most Americans Support Trump-Kim Summit, Doubt N Korea Will Scrap Nukes - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Most American citizens are in favor of US President Donald Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un yet they also believe Pyongyang will not cease its nuclear program even if a deal is reached, a new FOX News poll revealed.

"Most approve of the President meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un," the poll said on Thursday. Asked, if Trump should meet with Kim, 66 percent answered positive while only every fourth has an opposite opinion.

However, 60 percent of those polled still believe that Pyongyang will not stop its illicit nuclear development activities, albeit the number is lower than it was three months ago, according to FOX.

Earlier on Thursday, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said North Korea has confirmed to the United States its readiness to denuclearize ahead of the historic summit between the two countries’ leaders. White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed on Monday that the Trump-Kim summit would take place in Singapore at 9:00 a.m. local time (13:00 GMT) on June 12.

The Fox News has conducted survey by phone June 3-6 among 1,001 randomly chosen registered voters nationwide. The margin is 3 percent.