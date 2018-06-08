Most Americans Support Trump-Kim Summit, Doubt N Korea Will Scrap Nukes - Poll

"Most approve of the President meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un," the poll said on Thursday. Asked, if Trump should meet with Kim, 66 percent answered positive while only every fourth has an opposite opinion.
Earlier on Thursday, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said North Korea has confirmed to the United States its readiness to denuclearize ahead of the historic summit between the two countries’ leaders. White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed on Monday that the Trump-Kim summit would take place in Singapore at 9:00 a.m. local time (13:00 GMT) on June 12.
The Fox News has conducted survey by phone June 3-6 among 1,001 randomly chosen registered voters nationwide. The margin is 3 percent.
All comments
Show new comments (0)