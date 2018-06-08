US Senate Introduces Measure to Upgrade Defense Against Hypersonic Threats

"US Senators Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) introduced S. 2980, the Integrated Missile Defense Act of 2018," the release said on Thursday. "The bill…directs the acceleration of our hypersonic missile defenses and links them to the deployment of space-based sensors."
Schatz explained in the release the legislation will better protect the United States especially the states of Alaska and Hawaii against potential missile threats from North Korea.
The measure also promotes a more integrated missile defense system to protect against evolving threats as highlighted in the 2018 National Defense Strategy, the senator said.
Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his nation had successfully tested a hypersonic cruise missile.
US Defense Department researchers responded to Putin’s remarks by announcing that the 2019 defense budget puts the United States on track to test a series of hypersonic prototypes in the coming years.
All comments
Show new comments (0)