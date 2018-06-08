Register
00:55 GMT +308 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Presidente norte-americano, Donald Trump, com o principal assessor do líder norte-coreano, Kim Yong-chol, em reunião na Casa Branca, EUA

    Trump Reveals Content of Letter From Kim

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    105

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is continuing the maximum pressure campaign on North Korea, but it is better not to use this term in advance of the upcoming bilateral summit in Singapore, US President Donald Trump said in a press conference on Thursday.

    "Maximum pressure is absolutely in effect. We don't use the term anymore because we are going into a friendly negotiation. Perhaps after that negotiation, I will be using it again," Trump told reporters in a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

    A man watches a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 23, 2018
    © AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
    Trump-Kim Summit Could Become Fiasco Without Concrete Denuclearization Timeline - Analysts
    Trump stressed using the phrase again would mean the discussions with Kim at the summit did not go well. The US president explained he has a massive list of about 300 possible sanctions against North Korea, but he decided not to place the information at this time.

    Trump also said he may look at additional sanctions after the summit, but expressed hope more punitive measures will not be necessary.

    Meanwhile, Donald Trump said in a press briefing on Thursday that the letter he received from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un contained only a greeting, but a nice one that was greatly appreciated.

    "Well, the letter was just a greeting, it was really very nice," Trump told reporters. "It was really a very warm letter, a very nice letter, I appreciated it very much and nothing other than we look forward to seeing you and we look forward to the summit and hopefully some wonderful things will work out."

    Pyongyang
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Trump-Kim Summit May Provoke Influx of Chinese Investment to N Korea – Reports
    Trump added that he might try to get approval to release the letter.

    Moreover, Trump told reporters on Thursday he will raise the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by Pyongyang during a summit with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un.

    "He talked about it long and hard and passionately. And I will follow his wishes, and we will be discussing that with North Korea, absolutely," Trump said during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

    Abe said Trump understands the abduction issue more than any other world leader.

    Japan's premier also expressed hope that the US-North Korea meeting in Singapore would be a great success and would make progress toward the release of Japanese citizens snatched by Pyongyang.

    Trump said he discussed the issue with Abe in detail and promised to keep in close communication with him on the matter.

    US President Donald Trump also thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for closing the North Korean border, adding that it still needs to be closed further.

    U.S. President Donald Trump awaits the arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2018
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Trump Says He Can't Take Sanctions Off North Korea
    "President Xi of China has been terrific, the border has certainly been more closed than ever before. I’d like them to close it a little bit more, but it’s been more closed than ever before," Trump told reporters.

    However, just a few weeks ago Trump said China needed to continue being strong on the border with North Korea because recently it had become "much more porous and more has been filtering in."

    Trump also said last month that he wanted the border to remain closed until an agreement is signed with North Korea.

    On Monday, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed that the summit between Trump and Kim would take place in Singapore at 9:00 a.m. Singapore time (13:00 GMT) on June 12.

    Related:

    Absolutely Not True That Kim Was 'Begging' for Summit With Trump - Analyst
    Trump-Kim Summit Can Become Fiasco Without Denuclearization Timeline - Analysts
    Trump-Kim Summit May Provoke Influx of Chinese Investment to N Korea – Reports
    Trump Gives In to Kim Kardashian's Plea, Changes Punishment for Drug Offender
    Trump's Lawyer Claims Kim Jong-un Begged for Summit After Trump Canceled It
    Tags:
    communication, meeting, denuclearization, sanctions, letter, Trump-Kim Summit, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dara
    Turkey's Dara: Ancient City That Used to Be Key Byzantine Fortress
    Sausage Policymaking
    Sausage Policymaking
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse