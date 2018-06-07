US Evacuates 2 More Diplomats Over Odd Noises at Consulate in China - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department said it evacuated two additional Americans who became sick at a diplomatic post in China after hearing odd sounds, media reported.

Many other employees at the US Consulate in Guangzhou are being tested, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing officials, by a State Department medical team that has been flown in. The report said officials are expecting more US personnel to be evacuated.

On May 23, the US Embassy in China said the US government is studying claims by an American diplomat who recently reported "abnormal" sensations of sound and pressure. The embassy provided no details regarding the location of the incident, but included contacts of the US Consulate General in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

Pompeo told congress that the medical symptoms of the incident in China are similar to those suffered by US diplomats in Cuba allegedly hit by "sonic" attacks.

Last August, 21 diplomats working at the US embassy in Cuba were affected by an incident involving an audio device, according to the State Department. Media reports at the time said some of the diplomats suffered permanent hearing loss and possible brain injuries due to a sonic weapon.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a press release announced that the State Department established a task force to respond to mysterious health incidents overseas such as the ones that occurred in Cuba and China.