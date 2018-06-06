US Secret Service Arrests White House Contractor on Attempted Murder Warrant

The US Secret Service arrested a government contractor at a White House checkpoint Tuesday because he was found to have an outstanding warrant for attempted murder.

Martese Edwards is a contractor for the National Security Council (NSC) in Washington, DC, and works in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building — right next to the White House, where many White House employees have their offices.

He is also wanted for attempted murder in the neighboring state of Maryland.

"Yesterday evening, Secret Service was notified that a warrant was issued for a contractor," a NSC spokesperson said in a Tuesday statement. "This morning, the contractor attempted to access the complex. Secret Service apprehended the individual and turned him over to the appropriate authorities."

According to police in Maryland's Prince George's County, Edwards was arrested because of his alleged connection to a shooting on May 3. Edwards is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend's present boyfriend during a dispute, the Maryland State's Attorney Office reported. The shooting victim survived, but is in critical condition.

During the investigation, Edwards was named as a suspect and a warrant was issued on May 17.

"On June 5, 2018, Edwards was promptly arrested by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers at a checkpoint outside of the White House complex when he was reporting to work as a contractor. Edwards was transported to the Maryland Police Department Second District for processing," the Secret Service wrote in a Tuesday statement to CBS.

Edwards is currently being held as a fugitive from justice in Washington, DC, but will be extradited to Maryland after being charged with attempted first degree murder and assault. At a Wednesday morning hearing, Edwards waived his right to oppose extradition.