Register
00:08 GMT +307 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Secret Service Car Parked Outside the White House

    US Secret Service Arrests White House Contractor on Attempted Murder Warrant

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The US Secret Service arrested a government contractor at a White House checkpoint Tuesday because he was found to have an outstanding warrant for attempted murder.

    Martese Edwards is a contractor for the National Security Council (NSC) in Washington, DC, and works in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building — right next to the White House, where many White House employees have their offices. 

    He is also wanted for attempted murder in the neighboring state of Maryland.

    "Yesterday evening, Secret Service was notified that a warrant was issued for a contractor," a NSC spokesperson said in a Tuesday statement. "This morning, the contractor attempted to access the complex. Secret Service apprehended the individual and turned him over to the appropriate authorities."

    According to police in Maryland's Prince George's County, Edwards was arrested because of his alleged connection to a shooting on May 3. Edwards is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend's present boyfriend during a dispute, the Maryland State's Attorney Office reported. The shooting victim survived, but is in critical condition.

    During the investigation, Edwards was named as a suspect and a warrant was issued on May 17.

    People pass by a TV screen showing file footages of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 9, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    White House Reveals Details of Trump, Kim Meeting

    "On June 5, 2018, Edwards was promptly arrested by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers at a checkpoint outside of the White House complex when he was reporting to work as a contractor. Edwards was transported to the Maryland Police Department Second District for processing," the Secret Service wrote in a Tuesday statement to CBS.

    Edwards is currently being held as a fugitive from justice in Washington, DC, but will be extradited to Maryland after being charged with attempted first degree murder and assault. At a Wednesday morning hearing, Edwards waived his right to oppose extradition.

    Related:

    After Maxing Out Budget, US Congress Moves to Ensure Secret Service Overtime Pay
    Secret Service Investigating Suspicious Package Near White House
    White House North Lawn Briefly Placed on Lockdown - US Secret Service
    US Congressman Intends to Stop Secret Service From Spending at Trump Businesses
    Secret Service Agent Who Called Trump a ‘Disaster’ Remains Unpunished
    Tags:
    Arrest, white house, secret service, Washington D.C, Maryland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    No Eagles Allowed
    No Eagles Allowed
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse