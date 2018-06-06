Register
00:14 GMT +307 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks to members of the media after a hearing at federal court, Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York, as she is accompanied by her attorney Michael Avenatti.

    Stormy Daniels Sues Ex-Lawyer She Says Was ‘Puppet’ for Trump, Cohen

    © AP Photo/ Craig Ruttle
    US
    Get short URL
    101

    Adult film star Stormy Daniels filed a new lawsuit Wednesday that claims Keith Davidson, her former lawyer, was in cahoots with Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump's lawyer, while still representing her.

    One of the claims made in the lawsuit states that Cohen "hatched a plan" and "colluded" with Davidson to arrange for Daniels to go on Fox News' Sean Hannity show to deny that she'd had an affair with Trump back in 2006, NBC News reported. Other claims state that Davidson broke client confidentiality by informing Cohen that Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, was going to be switching to a new lawyer and revealing in court filings that she had relations with Trump and signed a $130,000 hush agreement.

    "Mr. Davidson abdicated his role as an advocate and fiduciary of his client Ms. Clifford and instead elected to be a puppet for Mr. Cohen and Mr. Trump in order to advance their interests at the expense of Ms. Clifford," the lawsuit says, according to NBC News.

    Stormy Daniels
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Toglenn / Stormy Daniels
    Stormy Daniels Has Licensed Her Face and Body to Sex Robot Company

    Included with the lawsuit are text messages from Cohen and Davidson that discussed having Daniels appear on "The Sean Hannity Show."

    "I have her tentatively scheduled for Hannity tonight," a text message allegedly from Cohen says. "Call me after your trial."

    Davidson responded roughly an hour later, saying, "She cannot don't today. She is flying to LA tomorrow. I'm trying to get her to commit for tomorrow."

    After several messages from Cohen asking Davidson to call him, he texted: "This is no good. We need her as by doing tomorrow you just create another news cycle instead of putting an end to this one."

    An hour later, with no response from Davidson, Cohen folds and says, "let's forget tonight. They would rather tomorrow so they can promote the heck out of the show." Twenty minutes later, Cohen writes, "Keith, the wise men all believe the story is dying and don't think it's smart for her to do any interviews. Let her do her thing but no interviews at all with anyone."

    In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Sayles
    Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Says Cohen Should Release Trump Audio Recordings to Congress

    Finally responding back, Davidson texts, "100%" to which Cohen wrote back, "Thanks pal."

    Though no proof is offered in the lawsuit to back up the claim, it states that "wise men" is a reference to a group that includes Trump, NBC News reported.

    This lawsuit is in addition to others filed by Daniels to get her released from the nondisclosure agreement she signed prior to the 2016 presidential election that was to prevent her from revealing the affair, as well as a defamation suit against Trump after he suggested that she was untrustworthy.

    The White House has adamantly denied the 2006 affair ever took place.

    Related:

    Ire of the Storm: WATCH Stormy Daniels Threaten Trump With 'Resignation' on SNL
    Trump Acknowledges Repaying His Lawyer 'Stormy Daniels' Money
    Tweet Justice? Stormy Daniels Sues Trump for Defamation Over ‘Con Job’ Crack
    US Judge Orders 90-Day Stay on Porn Star Stormy Daniels' Lawsuit Against Trump
    Trump Lawyer to Exercise Fifth Amendment Rights in Stormy Daniels Case
    Tags:
    Keith Davidson, Michael Cohen, Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    No Eagles Allowed
    No Eagles Allowed
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse