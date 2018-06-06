Stormy Daniels Sues Ex-Lawyer She Says Was ‘Puppet’ for Trump, Cohen

Adult film star Stormy Daniels filed a new lawsuit Wednesday that claims Keith Davidson, her former lawyer, was in cahoots with Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump's lawyer, while still representing her.

One of the claims made in the lawsuit states that Cohen "hatched a plan" and "colluded" with Davidson to arrange for Daniels to go on Fox News' Sean Hannity show to deny that she'd had an affair with Trump back in 2006, NBC News reported. Other claims state that Davidson broke client confidentiality by informing Cohen that Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, was going to be switching to a new lawyer and revealing in court filings that she had relations with Trump and signed a $130,000 hush agreement.

"Mr. Davidson abdicated his role as an advocate and fiduciary of his client Ms. Clifford and instead elected to be a puppet for Mr. Cohen and Mr. Trump in order to advance their interests at the expense of Ms. Clifford," the lawsuit says, according to NBC News.

Included with the lawsuit are text messages from Cohen and Davidson that discussed having Daniels appear on "The Sean Hannity Show."

"I have her tentatively scheduled for Hannity tonight," a text message allegedly from Cohen says. "Call me after your trial."

Davidson responded roughly an hour later, saying, "She cannot don't today. She is flying to LA tomorrow. I'm trying to get her to commit for tomorrow."

After several messages from Cohen asking Davidson to call him, he texted: "This is no good. We need her as by doing tomorrow you just create another news cycle instead of putting an end to this one."

An hour later, with no response from Davidson, Cohen folds and says, "let's forget tonight. They would rather tomorrow so they can promote the heck out of the show." Twenty minutes later, Cohen writes, "Keith, the wise men all believe the story is dying and don't think it's smart for her to do any interviews. Let her do her thing but no interviews at all with anyone."

Finally responding back, Davidson texts, "100%" to which Cohen wrote back, "Thanks pal."

Though no proof is offered in the lawsuit to back up the claim, it states that "wise men" is a reference to a group that includes Trump, NBC News reported.

This lawsuit is in addition to others filed by Daniels to get her released from the nondisclosure agreement she signed prior to the 2016 presidential election that was to prevent her from revealing the affair, as well as a defamation suit against Trump after he suggested that she was untrustworthy.

The White House has adamantly denied the 2006 affair ever took place.