Register
22:44 GMT +306 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Surveillance footage shows cops with Arizona's Mesa Police Department repeatedly punching and kneeing man.

    WATCH: Gang of US Police Beat Unarmed, Unresisting Man for Sitting Improperly

    © Screenshot/Police Activity
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Arizona's Mesa Police Department released surveillance footage Tuesday showing officers repeatedly punching and kneeing 33-year-old Robert Johnson until he's pulled to the ground and handcuffed.

    The 20-minute video, which has been shared widely on social media, begins with a single Mesa officer exiting the elevator onto an apartment's fourth floor and pulling Johnson and 20-year-old Erick Reyes aside for questioning. Nearly three minutes later, three additional officers come onto the scene and surround Johnson as he's leaning forward against a railing and looking at his phone. A minute later, officers begin to attack Johnson, though he was showing no signs of aggression toward any officials.

    It should be noted that the video contains no audio and as such it's unclear what words were exchanged between involved parties.

    ​Surveillance footage goes on to show officers handcuff and later zip tie Johnson's feet together. At the 11-minute mark, as officers are seen directing Johnson to the elevator, an officer is then seen repeatedly slamming Johnson's head against the elevator door as it opens. Officers later push Johnson back onto the ground, where he lies for several minutes. The video cuts off as officers wrap a white towel around his mouth and carry him into the elevator.

    Officers later charged Johnson with disorderly conduct and hindering.

    Flowers rest on the memorial plaque to the black teenager Stephen Lawrence, in Eltham located in southeast London Wednesday, March 22, 2000.
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Corruption, Lies, Brutality, Murder: How UK Police Infiltrated Justice Campaigns

    According to local Mesa station ABC 15, officers were called to the apartment by a woman who had reported that Reyes, her ex-boyfriend, was trying to break into her home. Mesa Police Chief Ramon Batista explained to the station that although Reyes complied with officers' instructions, force was used on Johnson because he did not comply — instead of sitting against the wall as ordered, Johnson opted to squat down.

    Batista did not know of the incident, which took place on May 23, until a week later, when an unnamed community member shared the footage with him. He launched an investigation into the matter that ultimately led to four officers being placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

    "This in no way represents the whole work that is done everyday," Batista told the station. "They're human beings and certainly at first glance this looks like a mistake, it doesn't look right. And it's my job, it's our job to collectively investigate and find the answers to this."

    Batista has stated that he decided to release the video before it surfaced online in order to offer some context on the incident.

    "The images of the video are powerful and I thought it was paramount that you hear it from me with respect to how I feel about it and what I'm going to do to ensure this doesn't happen again," the police chief told The Arizona Republic.

    An armoured personnel carrier (APC), which was purpotedly stolen, drives along a street in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. June 5, 2018, in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media
    © REUTERS / Parker Slaybaugh
    Dude, Where's My Tank? WATCH US Police on Two-Hour Chase After Hijacked 'Tank-Like' Vehicle

    Though the department's internal investigation is still ongoing, the Mesa Police Department has since changed its use-of-force policy to clarify to officers that they can only hit people in the head or face if they become physically violent, NBC News reported. Prior to the change, the policy suggested that it was acceptable for an officer to do so before a suspect turned violent.

    In a statement released on Tuesday, the Mesa Police Association criticized Batista's decision to release the footage, calling it "grossly inappropriate" as the department's investigation has not yet concluded.

    Additional footage is expected to be released later this week, according to local station CBS 5.

    Related:

    ‘They're Fed Up, They're Done': Arizona Teachers March, Demand Increased Funding
    WATCH: Mysterious Purple Beams, UFOs Spotted in Arizona Skies
    Arizona Authorities Reinforce US Border Security - Reports
    Arizona Deploying 225 National Guard Troops to US Border With Mexico
    Uber Settles With Family of Woman Killed by Self-Driving Car in Arizona
    Tags:
    Police Brutality, Mesa Police Department, Arizona
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    No Eagles Allowed
    No Eagles Allowed
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse