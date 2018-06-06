Third of US Voters Think New Aluminum, Steel Tariffs to Hurt US Economy - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Less than half of voters in the United States say they think the recently imposed US tariffs on aluminum and steel imports will hurt the economy instead of helping it, but a fifth say they do not know what the result may be or have no opinion on the matter, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Only 35 percent of voters think raising tariffs on aluminum and steel imports will help the US economy, compared to 45 percent who think raising tariffs will hurt the economy. But 20 percent of voters don’t know or have no opinion," Politico said regarding the poll results.

Among the voters who say they think tariffs will help the US economy, a majority of them, or 62 percent, say it is at least somewhat likely that the tariffs regime will result in a trade war between the United States and another country, the poll data also revealed.

In addition, 59 percent say they believe the tariffs on steel and aluminum will make those products more expensive.

© AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais Canadian PM Rejects US Proposal for Bilateral Trade Deal as 'World Economic Order Under Attack'

On Thursday, the United States announced it would impose a 25-percent tariff on steel products and 10-percent tariff aluminum products originating in the European Union, Canada, and Mexico, effective June 1. Mexico and Canada responded with counter-measures. Mexico said it would levy duties on some US metal products, pork legs, and shoulders, sausages, apples, grapes, blueberries, and cheese. Canada announced it would target US steel, aluminum, and other products totaling 16.6 billion Canadian dollars ($12.8 billion).