NotYou: Twitter Roasts US Singer Accusing Bill Clinton of Sexual Harassment

Internet users have questioned the woman's claims that the former US president had behaved inappropriately toward her over several months before they eventually started a consensual relationship.

US actress, model and political activist Gennifer Flowers said Tuesday that former US President Bill Clinton sexually harassed her before starting their alleged 12-year-long relationship in the 1970s.

In an interview with Fox News, Flowers claimed that for several months after their first meeting, Clinton demonstrated inappropriate behavior toward her. At the time, Flowers worked as a local journalist and was just starting her career.

"When I first met Bill Clinton, it was when I was sent on my first story by myself after my training with my cameraman," she said. "He came on to me that night, I told him to knock it off. He proceeded to continue to come on to me for three months before I decided that I wanted to have a relationship with him, which at that point was consensual," the woman added.

While the actress claims that their relationship lasted for many years, in 1998 Clinton only confessed to a sexual encounter with Flowers.

Her remarks came just a couple of days after an interviewer on NBC's "Today Show," Craig Melvin, asked former US President Bill Clinton whether the MeToo movement has changed his views on his attitude to women. The question came as part of a discussion of his extramarital affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, which came to light in the 1990s.

Answering the question, the former US president accused the journalist of ignoring "gaping facts" in Monica Lewinsky's case and tried to downplay his misconduct, saying that he doesn't "agree with everything" the #MeToo movement does and still "has some questions about some of the decisions that have been made."

The #MeToo movement emerged in wake of public revelations of sexual misconduct accusations against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein.

The scandal triggered many similar allegations against powerful men, mainly in the United States and Europe, with many of them already being ousted from their positions as a result.