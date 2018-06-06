Register
19:53 GMT +306 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump signs a proclamation declaring his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 8, 2018

    American Companies Prepare to Exit Iranian Market Due to US Sanctions - Reports

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    US President Donald Trump decided last month to withdraw Washington from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), more commonly known as the Iran deal, drawing criticism from Tehran and other members of the agreement, in addition to the wider international community.

    Over a dozen US corporations are preparing to exit Iran as Washington is set to reimpose sanctions against, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

    Companies which are set to entirely cease their economic activity in Iran include chemical producer Albemarle, engineering and aerospace conglomerate Honeywell, and Eaton Corporation, a power management and energy giant.

    READ MORE: US Treasury: Allies Must Crack Down on Funding of Iran's Malign Activities

    The aforementioned companies entered and operated in the Iranian market via foreign subsidiaries, as per the US Treasury’s demand.

    The JCPOA was agreed upon in late 2015 after extensive negotiations between Iran and the P5+1 group, and came into effect in 2016.

    Missiles are on display during a parade marking National Army Day at the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    US Anti-Iran Sanctions Serve IRGC's Interests, Could Hinder Reform – Strategist
    In exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions, Tehran agreed to restrict its nuclear program, especially its uranium enrichment activity, and has provided international monitors with access to its nuclear facilities to ensure its compliance with the terms of the deal.

    In search of expansion opportunities and profits, many western businesses, including Airbus and Boeing, swiftly inked deals with Iran after the sanctions were lifted.

    READ MORE: France, Germany, UK Demand US to Refuse From Sanctioning Their Companies in Iran

    Although the European Union (EU) has said it is keen to maintain the deal, even without Washington, some European businesses have been alarmed by the threat of secondary sanctions to their projects and business ventures in Iran.

    Top diplomats from the UK, France and Germany have urged the US to exempt European companies from these sanctions, but the Trump administration is yet to make any guarantees.

    Related:

    French Car Lobby Group Cancels Trip to Iran Amid US Sanctions Threat
    Boeing Refuses to Deliver Any Aircraft to Iran Amid US Sanctions Threat
    France, Germany, UK Demand US to Refuse From Sanctioning Their Companies in Iran
    Hezbollah, Iran Won't Leave Syria Until It's Liberated - Lebanese Parl't Speaker
    Tags:
    negotiations, nuclear weapons, trade, Iran Deal, US Treasury, Honeywell, European Union, Donald Trump, US, Germany, Iran, United Kingdom, Tehran, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    No Eagles Allowed
    No Eagles Allowed
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse