Melania Trump to Appear Outside White House for the First Time Since Surgery

She won't be going far from home, though. According to the White House's announcement, Melania will joint President Donald Trump for a hurricane briefing at Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters in Washington.
She did attend an event to honour the Gold Star military families at the White House Monday, but the event was closed to the press. One of the guests turned out to be a reporter and leaked a phone video of FLOTUS, which was later been verified by AP.
According to CNN, during the event, President Trump joked about conspiracy theories and rumors that Melania had left Trump, died, or whatever else one could come up with.
Noting the wild media speculations, the president pointed to his wife, who has been sitting in the front row all along.
Melania joined The Donald on multiple trips last year to survey hurricane damage in several US states and Puerto Rico.
All comments
Show new comments (0)