00:05 GMT +306 June 2018
    U.S. first lady Melania Trump attends the opening of Bunny Mellon Healing Garden at Children's National Medical Center in Washington, U.S

    Melania Trump to Appear Outside White House for the First Time Since Surgery

    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    US
    110

    On Wednesday, the First Lady of the United States will attend her first official event outside the White House since going under the knife.

    She won't be going far from home, though. According to the White House's announcement, Melania will joint President Donald Trump for a hurricane briefing at Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters in Washington.

    President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump following an event where Melania Trump announced her initiatives in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 7, 2018
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Trump Reportedly Jokes About Breakup With Melania as FLOTUS Appears in Public
    This will be her first public appearance since May 10, when she was hospitalized for a kidney procedure. After spending five days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, FLOTUS remained out of public view for more than three weeks.

    She did attend an event to honour the Gold Star military families at the White House Monday, but the event was closed to the press. One of the guests turned out to be a reporter and leaked a phone video of FLOTUS, which was later been verified by AP.

    According to CNN, during the event, President Trump joked about conspiracy theories and rumors that Melania had left Trump, died, or whatever else one could come up with.

    Noting the wild media speculations, the president pointed to his wife, who has been sitting in the front row all along.

    Melania joined The Donald on multiple trips last year to survey hurricane damage in several US states and Puerto Rico.

    health, appearance, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Donald Trump, Melania Trump, United States
