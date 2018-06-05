NY State Senate Passes Resolution to Mark Russian Heritage Month

New York celebrates Russian Heritage Month since 2002. It originally started as a week-long series of events, but over the years has grown into internationally-recognized month-long celebrations dedicated to promoting cross-community awareness and valuable local and international dialogue between peoples and cultures.

On Tuesday, the New York State Senate unanimously passed Resolution J5486 that commemorates June 2018 as Russian Heritage Month.

"It is the sense of this legislative body to recognize and pay tribute to those events which foster ethnic pride and enhance the profile of cultural diversity which strengthen the fabric of the communities of New York State," the resolution said.

The resolution noted that the Russia History Month consists of a series of events that celebrate and honor a rich diversity of cultural traditions brought to the United States from the many countries of the former Soviet Union.

The bill, sponsored by state senator Luis Sepulveda, passed 61-0 and will now move up for a vote in the New York State Assembly.