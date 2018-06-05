Most Americans Believe Foreign Powers to Interfere in Midterm Election - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A majority of US voters think foreign governments will try to meddle in the 2018 midterm election, a new poll by Axios/SurveyMonkey revealed on Tuesday.

According to the poll, 58 percent of Americans expect interference in the upcoming election, while 39 percent of respondents do not worry about meddling at all.

The survey showed Democrats are more concerned about foreign interference than Republicans. Nearly 80 percent of Democrats said they are very or somewhat concerned about external influence and 42 percent of Republicans expressed similar ideas.

However, 64 percent of US citizens remain quite confident that their votes will be counted accurately in the midterm election.

The 2018 midterm election will be held on November 6. The Republican and Democratic campaign are already underway amid continuing investigations into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Moscow has denied the allegations and called them absurd, despite the US intelligence community issued an assessment in January concluding that Russia attempted to sway the election.