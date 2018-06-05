Hail, No! American Airlines Plane Damaged by Hail Storm (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A disastrous hailstorm in Texas has frightened passengers onboard an American Airlines flight out of their senses and damaged the aircraft's windshield and nose cone.

American Airlines said in a statement that their flight from San Antonio to Phoenix has safely landed with none of the 130 passengers or five crew members injured.

"On June 3, American Airlines flight 1897, from San Antonio to Phoenix, diverted to El Paso due to damage sustained by weather in flight. We commend the great work of our pilots, along with our flight attendants, who safely landed the Airbus A319 at 8:03 p.m. MDT."

American Airlines #AA1897 made an emergency in El Paso after hail shattered windshield and damaged the nose cone https://t.co/MsU2IHo7wb pic.twitter.com/EtT6jvT7Mo — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) 5 июня 2018 г.

​Despite the damage, the jet was able to land normally and taxi to the gate.