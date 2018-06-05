Register
17:44 GMT +305 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Harvey Weinstein attends The Weinstein Company and Lexus Present Lexus Short Films at the Directors Guild of America Theater on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2013, in Los Angeles

    Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to Rape, Sexual Harassment Charges in NYC Court

    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello/Invision
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    A grand jury indicted Harvey Weinstein, former movie mogul and the Miramax co-founder, on rape and sexual assault charges last week. If convicted, he could face up to 54 years in jail.

    Infamous Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appeared in court in New York on Tuesday, to plead not guilty on rape and criminal sex act charges after last week a grand jury indicted him on charges involving two women. Weinstein later posted bail for $1mln.

    READ MORE: Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein Indicted on Rape Charges - Manhattan DA

    Producer Harvey Weinstein participates in the War and Peace panel at the A&E 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. (File)
    © AP Photo / Richard Shotwell/Invision
    Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein Expected to Turn Himself in to NYC Police Friday - Report
    The Hollywood mogul has been the subject of a probe by New York police and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office since October 2017. The Miramax co-founder and former head has been facing charges that he forced actress Lucia Evans to perform oral sex on him in 2004, according to the Daily News. Evans told Ronan Farrow, who broke open the story in October of the allegations about Weinstein for the New Yorker after years of rumors, that she clearly told the producer to stop, over and over, during the episode.

    READ MORE: Salma Hayek's Attack on 'Monster' Weinstein Sets Twitter Abuzz

    Weinstein has also been accused of sexual wrongdoing and assault - including rape - by actresses Rose McGowan and Asia Argento, as well as a number of other women, including some who worked for him at Miramax. Some members of his staff have also been accused of enabling or brushing off his behavior. Weinstein has admitted to boorish manners, but denied any wrongdoing, according to Brafman.

    READ MORE: Ex-Weinstein Aide Praised on Social Media for Breaking Silence on Rape Claims

    Tags:
    sexual harassment, sexual assault, rape, Harvey Weinstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse