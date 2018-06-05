Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to Rape, Sexual Harassment Charges in NYC Court

A grand jury indicted Harvey Weinstein, former movie mogul and the Miramax co-founder, on rape and sexual assault charges last week. If convicted, he could face up to 54 years in jail.

Infamous Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appeared in court in New York on Tuesday, to plead not guilty on rape and criminal sex act charges after last week a grand jury indicted him on charges involving two women. Weinstein later posted bail for $1mln.

The Hollywood mogul has been the subject of a probe by New York police and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office since October 2017. The Miramax co-founder and former head has been facing charges that he forced actress Lucia Evans to perform oral sex on him in 2004, according to the Daily News. Evans told Ronan Farrow, who broke open the story in October of the allegations about Weinstein for the New Yorker after years of rumors, that she clearly told the producer to stop, over and over, during the episode.

Weinstein has also been accused of sexual wrongdoing and assault - including rape - by actresses Rose McGowan and Asia Argento, as well as a number of other women, including some who worked for him at Miramax. Some members of his staff have also been accused of enabling or brushing off his behavior. Weinstein has admitted to boorish manners, but denied any wrongdoing, according to Brafman.

