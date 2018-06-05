Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to Rape, Sexual Harassment Charges in NYC Court

Infamous Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appeared in court in New York on Tuesday, to plead not guilty on rape and criminal sex act charges after last week a grand jury indicted him on charges involving two women. Weinstein later posted bail for $1mln.
Weinstein has also been accused of sexual wrongdoing and assault - including rape - by actresses Rose McGowan and Asia Argento, as well as a number of other women, including some who worked for him at Miramax. Some members of his staff have also been accused of enabling or brushing off his behavior. Weinstein has admitted to boorish manners, but denied any wrongdoing, according to Brafman.
