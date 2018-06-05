Register
17:45 GMT +305 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Starbucks Coffee

    'Range of Options': Starbucks Boss Quits, Rumored to Make Bid for US Presidency

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / 4028mdk09 / Starbucks Coffee
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Previously, the businessman denied having political ambitions, however, recently he didn't rule out public service.

    The executive chairman of US coffeehouse chain Starbucks, Howard Schultz, announced his resignation from the company on Monday amid growing rumors of him mulling a career in politics, the Independent newspaper reported today.

    READ MORE: Muslim Groups in Malaysia, Indonesia Boycott Starbucks Over LGBTQ Support

    In response to his exit from Starbucks, a hedge fund manager reiterated his belief that Schultz will seek nomination as the Democrat’s 2020 presidential candidate.  

    "For two years, I have offered that Schultz will seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination… I still believe so," Douglas Kass, founder of hedge fund Seabreeze Partners Management Inc, said in response to Schultz’s resignation.

    He is yet to confirm speculation that he is indeed seeking to enter the top-tier of US politics, and has previously denied having political ambitions. However, in an interview with the New York Times today, Schultz was more open about the prospect of him entering politics and didn’t rule out public service.

    "I intend to think about a range of options, and that could include public service. But I’m a long way from making any decisions about the future. [I’m] concerned about our country — the growing division at home and our standing in the world. One of the things I want to do in my next chapter is to figure out if there is a role I can play in giving back. I’m not exactly sure what that means yet."

    He is known to hold liberal views and has often spoken out on social issues, and other contemporary developments in US politics.

    With input from Mr. Schultz, the café chain went from just under a dozen branches to almost 30,000 in 77 countries in the space of less than 40 years.

    Starbucks
    © Flickr / d'n'c
    Supporters Encouraging President-Elect Respect in Starbucks #TrumpCup Movement
    Formerly serving as the chief executive officer (CEO), Schultz was appointed executive chairman in 2017 to revive the company’s domestic growth and improve the chain’s performance in other regions.

    With his resignation confirmed and accepted, Myron Ullman, who formerly served as the chairman and CEO of retailer J.C. Penney Co, will take over as the executive chairman of Starbucks.

    READ MORE: Protecting Democracy: DNC Chair Refuses to Reveal Lawsuit Cost Or Hillary Help

    Related:

    Colombia Holds Presidential Election; Starbucks Racial Bias Training
    Starbucks in Hot Water After Barista Writes ‘Beaner’ on Latino Man’s Cup (PHOTO)
    Starbucks in Trouble, Yet Again: Police Looking Into 'Camera in Toilet' Case
    Tags:
    election campaign, politics, Starbucks, Democratic Party (United States), Douglas Kass, Howard Schultz, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse