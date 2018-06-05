Register
16:31 GMT +305 June 2018
    Two Cans of Beans: Deputy Takes Down Suspect Armed With Hammer in Store (VIDEO)

    US
    In a video recorded by a surveillance camera, Bay County Sheriff's Major Jimmy Stanford can be seen throwing cans of beans at the suspect, using this unusual way to neutralize a man who was threatening grocery shop buyers.

    The video shows Florida police arresting a hammer-wielding suspect at a grocery store. 

    Justin Tyler Stanford, 25, stepped into a Bay County grocery store after crashing his car near the store, according to a statement released by the Bay County Sheriff's office.

    Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford and several other law enforcement personnel arrived at the grocery store after receiving emergency calls from inside the store that the armed man was holding people hostage. The law enforcement officers understood that the man was not holding a gun, but had taken a hammer, which he pointed at the officers.

    "We quickly realized that he wasn't holding a gun but weren't sure if he had a firearm on him," Bay County Sheriff's Major Jimmy Stanford said. 

    The quick-thinking officer hit the suspect in the back with the first can of Bush's extra brown sugar baked beans and then the second can.

    Stanford, the suspect, was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, but later attempted to take the weapon from a deputy who was standing guard over him in the emergency room, according to Major Stanford. Police Officer Stanford is not related to the suspect, who shares the same last name.

