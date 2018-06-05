Shooting in Popular Atlanta Recording Studio Injures Three - Reports

According to the law enforcement representative, two people were shot multiple times in the legs and one person was stabbed in the hand as a result of the attack.
As he specified, all those injured had been hospitalized, their wounds believed to be non-life-threatening.
At the moment, the police are reportedly searching for the suspects.
The famous studio has recorded such high-profile musicians as Mariah Carey, Ludacris, Britney Spears, Rick Ross and John Legend. The persons attacked by the gunmen have still not been identified.
