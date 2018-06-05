Shooting in Popular Atlanta Recording Studio Injures Three - Reports

Atlanta police Capt. Andrew Senzer stated, as quoted by local media, that three gunmen had attacked people leaving Patchwerk Recording Studio in Atlanta at 2:30 a.m. local time [6:30 a.m. GMT] in a secured area behind the building.

According to the law enforcement representative, two people were shot multiple times in the legs and one person was stabbed in the hand as a result of the attack.

As he specified, all those injured had been hospitalized, their wounds believed to be non-life-threatening.

At the moment, the police are reportedly searching for the suspects.

Men shot, stabbed outside of #Atlanta recording studio https://t.co/MOkmkVMbGZ — Gate 15 (@Gate_15_Analyst) June 5, 2018

​The famous studio has recorded such high-profile musicians as Mariah Carey, Ludacris, Britney Spears, Rick Ross and John Legend. The persons attacked by the gunmen have still not been identified.