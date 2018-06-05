DoJ: Former US Marine Gets 15 Years in Jail for Bid to Aid Daesh

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Marine Everitt Aaron Jameson has pleaded guilty to trying to give material aid to the Daesh terror group, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

"According to court documents, Jameson joined the Marine Corps and received basic training, including earning a sharpshooter rifle qualification, but was ultimately discharged for failing to disclose his asthma history," the release said on Monday.

Jameson, 26, pleaded guilty to the charges, said he was well versed in the Anarchist Cookbook and wanted to use explosives in an attack. He also noted that he could get pipe, nails and powder for explosive devices, the Justice Department said.

Jameson identified Pier 39 in New York City as a target location of an attack, noting that it was crowded and explosives could be used to funnel people into an area so that he could inflict casualties by shooting people trying to escape, the release recorded.

Jameson is scheduled to be sentenced by US District Judge Lawrence J. O’Neill on Sept. 4. If the Court accepts the plea agreement, the parties have agreed that the defendant should be sentenced to 15 years in prison and a life term of supervised release.