DoJ: Former US Marine Gets 15 Years in Jail for Bid to Aid Daesh

"According to court documents, Jameson joined the Marine Corps and received basic training, including earning a sharpshooter rifle qualification, but was ultimately discharged for failing to disclose his asthma history," the release said on Monday.
Jameson identified Pier 39 in New York City as a target location of an attack, noting that it was crowded and explosives could be used to funnel people into an area so that he could inflict casualties by shooting people trying to escape, the release recorded.
Jameson is scheduled to be sentenced by US District Judge Lawrence J. O’Neill on Sept. 4. If the Court accepts the plea agreement, the parties have agreed that the defendant should be sentenced to 15 years in prison and a life term of supervised release.
All comments
Show new comments (0)