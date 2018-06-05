US Honor Guard Gets Car Stolen During Funeral Service in Colorado

A member of the Colorado's Mile High Honor Guard found himself down a car Friday night after a thief stole his 2012 Honda Pilot while he was attending a funeral service.

"I left my vehicle probably 10:45, 10:50. We went away. We're talking 100, 150 yards away to perform the detail," Captain John Moreland told local station 9 News. "At 11:20, 11:25, we came back and my vehicle was stolen."

"First of all, a cemetery and then a national cemetery, people who have fought and died for the freedoms that we enjoy that someone would come there to do this was… it was just appalling," he added.

Moreland, who is a pastor for the Denver Christian Bible Church, told the station that along with his beloved car, the thief got away with 20 years' worth of ministry material, his phone containing church contacts, a laptop filled with sermons and the church's debit card.

"The thought that they would steal from a cemetery and then steal from a church," Moreland said, "I just don't think it gets any lower than that."

But the thief isn't all to blame in this scenario — Moreland did leave his keys in the car.

​"I certainly accept responsibility for that and that won't happen again," he stressed.

Though a police report has been filed, Moreland says he hopes the car-snatcher will have a change of heart and return the belongings.