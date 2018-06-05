DoJ Charges Ex-US Defense Intelligence Officer for Spying

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A former official at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has been arrested on charges of spying for China, the US Department of Justice announced in a press release.

"FBI agents took [Ron] Hansen into custody while he was on his way to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle to board a connecting flight to China," the release stated on Monday.

Between 2013 and 2017, Hansen regularly traveled between the United States and China, attending military and intelligence conferences in the United States and provided the information he learned at the conferences to contacts in China associated with Chinese intelligence services, the release explained.

From May of 2013 to the date of the complaint, Hansen received at least $800,000 in funds originating from China, the release said.

The complaint also accused Hansen of improperly selling export-controlled technology to persons in China, according to the release.