White House Announces Exact Time of Trump, Kim First Meeting on June 12

"The schedule, tentatively, for that first meeting will be on June 12 at 9:00 a.m. Singapore time and take place on June 11, 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time," Sanders told reporters.
The US advance team, which arrived in Singapore last week, is finalizing "logistical preparations" for the historic meeting and will remain there until the summit begins, Sanders added.
However, the United States is continuing its maximum pressure policy on North Korea despite an upcoming summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, Sarah Sanders said in a briefing.
"Our policy hasn't changed and as the President stated, the sanctions are still on, they are very powerful. And we would not take these sanctions off unless North Korea denuclearized," Sanders told reporters when asked if the US maximum pressure campaign was still in place.
On Friday, after meeting with North Korean Vice Chairman Kim Yong Chol, Trump said he no longer wants to use the term "maximum pressure" to describe the US-led campaign of economic sanctions on North Korea.
