New Cyber Weapons to Put US at Serious Risk in Next 5 Years - Energy Chief

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US enemies are developing cyber capabilities that will likely put national vital infrastructure at serious risk over the next five years, Energy Secretary Rick Perry said at the Texas-Israel cybersecurity conference in Dallas.

"During the next five years adversaries are likely to seek capabilities to put America’s critical infrastructure as well as other systems at serious risk," Energy Secretary Rick Perry said.

Perry also said the sophistication and frequency of attacks from hostile regimes, terrorist groups and cybercriminals have been on the rise.

READ MORE: Cybersecurity Expert Refutes McCain's Idea of Cyberattack Against Russia

The Secretary also reminded that in 2016 the US economy has faced with losses between $57 billion and $100 billion caused by malicious cyber activities.

Earlier, Senator John McCain suggested the US to consider a cyberattack against President Vladimir Putin to retaliate for Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election in order to send a message to Russia.