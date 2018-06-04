Trump Says Has 'Absolute' Right to Pardon Himself Amid Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in a statement that he has an "absolute" right to issue a pardon for himself in case he is found guilty in the Russia investigation, but he has no need to do so because he has not committed any crime.

In a tweet, Trump raised a question of whether he could pardon himself should the special counsel find he interfered in the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

"As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to pardon myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?" Trump said in a Twitter message.

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 июня 2018 г.

The appointment of the Special Councel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 июня 2018 г.

The US President earlier mentioned on his Twitter page that he has been a president for 500 days already, specifying his achievements.

This is my 500th. Day in Office and we have accomplished a lot — many believe more than any President in his first 500 days. Massive Tax & Regulation Cuts, Military & Vets, Lower Crime & Illegal Immigration, Stronger Borders, Judgeships, Best Economy & Jobs EVER, and much more… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 июня 2018 г.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 июня 2018 г.

Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani had suggested earlier that Trump might have that authority to pardon himself but would be unwise to do so.

"Pardoning himself would be unthinkable and probably lead to immediate impeachment. And he has no need to do it, he's done nothing wrong," he stated.

READ MORE: FBI Obligated to Use Informants in Trump Campaign for Russia Probe — Lawmaker

© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik The Tweets Go On: Trump Lashes Out at ’13 Angry Democrats’ in Mueller Probe

The Special Counsel is investigating allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, as well as accusations that Trump's campaign team colluded with Moscow to affect the outcome of the vote.

Moscow officials have denied allegations of interference, calling the accusations groundless and absurd.

Trump has also denied any collusion with the Kremlin and has called Mueller's investigation a witch hunt.