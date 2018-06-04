Register
    President Donald Trump with German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 27, 2018

    Trump Says Has 'Absolute' Right to Pardon Himself Amid Russia Probe

    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in a statement that he has an "absolute" right to issue a pardon for himself in case he is found guilty in the Russia investigation, but he has no need to do so because he has not committed any crime.

    In a tweet, Trump raised a question of whether he could pardon himself should the special counsel find he interfered in the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

    "As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to pardon myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?" Trump said in a Twitter message. 

    The US President earlier mentioned on his Twitter page that he has been a president for 500 days already, specifying his achievements.

    Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani had suggested earlier that Trump might have that authority to pardon himself but would be unwise to do so.

    "Pardoning himself would be unthinkable and probably lead to immediate impeachment. And he has no need to do it, he's done nothing wrong," he stated. 

    READ MORE: FBI Obligated to Use Informants in Trump Campaign for Russia Probe — Lawmaker

    In this photo taken April 21, 2017, President Donald Trump looks out an Oval Office window at the White House in Washington following an interview with The Associated Press
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    The Tweets Go On: Trump Lashes Out at ’13 Angry Democrats’ in Mueller Probe
    The Special Counsel is investigating allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, as well as accusations that Trump's campaign team colluded with Moscow to affect the outcome of the vote.

    Moscow officials have denied allegations of interference, calling the accusations groundless and absurd.

    Trump has also denied any collusion with the Kremlin and has called Mueller's investigation a witch hunt.

