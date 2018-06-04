Melania Trump Will Not Be Joining The President for G7 Summit, North Korea Meet

First lady of the United States has not been seen in public since mid May after she was admitted to a hospital for a benign kidney condition.

The White House has issued a statement saying that Melania Trump will not be attending the upcoming G7 summit in Quebec, Canada.

She will also not be joining her husband Donald Trump for the meeting with North Korea a week after.

G7 summits are popular among spouses of the world leaders as they get together to attend various events of their own. Melania Trump was in attendance of the summit in Italy last year, where she made her debut as the First Lady of the US.

Spokeswoman for Melania Trump, Stephanie Grisham, said: "She will not attend the G7 and there are no plans for her to travel to Singapore at this time."

The meeting in Singapore between Trump and Kim Jong-Un is scheduled to take place on June 12.

Media has been speculating on Melania Trump’s absence for weeks. In order to put an end to various rumors, Melania Trump took to Twitter last Wednesday where she wrote, “I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing. Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!”

