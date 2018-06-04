Reagan Would Be 'Pretty Horrified' at Current State of US, His Daughter Reveals

In her piece, “Mourning America: What my father, Ronald Reagan, would say today,” on The Washington Post, the former president’s daughter, Patti Davis, wrote that he would be “pretty horrified at where we’ve come to.”

Writing the piece for the anniversary of her father’s death on June 5, 2004, Davis imagined what her father would say about the current state of affairs in the US.

“He would be appalled and heartbroken at a Congress that refuses to stand up to a president who not only seems ignorant of the Constitution but who also attempts at every turn to dismantle and mock our system of checks and balances,” she wrote.

READ MORE: 'Psychopath's Trade War': Economist Slams Trump Economic Moves

The 65-year-old attempted to draw comparisons between her father and the sitting president, although she didn’t mention Donald Trump by name, the theme runs through the whole letter.

“He didn’t always like the press – no president does – but the idea of relentlessly attacking the media as the enemy would never have occurred to him,” Davis wrote in an apparent reference to Donald Trump’s “Fake News” crusade.

She also addressed the immigration issue, probably alluding to the incumbent president’s hardline stance on the matter:

“He would ask to think about the Statue of Liberty and the light she holds for immigrants coming to America for a better life. Immigrants like his ancestors, who persevered despite prejudice and signs that read ‘No Irish or dogs allowed.’ There is a difference between immigration laws and cruelty. He believed in laws; he hated cruelty.”

READ MORE: ‘Worst President in the History of the United States’: Sanders Nails Trump

On June 5, 2004, Ronald Reagan, who served as the 40th President of the United States from 1981 to 1989, died after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for nearly ten years.