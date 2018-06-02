Google to End Drone Program With Pentagon in 2019 – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Google will not extend its controversial contract with the US Department of Defense to help it analyze drone footage using artificial intelligence after it expires in 2019, local media said.

The technology giant’s chief executive Diane Greene announced the decision to employees on Friday, sources told the Gizmodo science news website.

Google has been criticized for cooperating on the project, nicknamed Maven, over the Pentagon’s use of drones abroad for indiscriminate killings. The program is estimated between $9 million and $15 million.

Earlier, a report from Gizmodo suggested that Google had partnered with the Department of Defense to assist it in developing artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze drone footage.