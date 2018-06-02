Register
04:22 GMT +302 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, right, are seen here ahead of the first working meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders

    US in Early Discussions for Potential Meeting Between Trump, Putin - Reports

    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Planning for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump is potentially underway, media reported.

    White House staffers are planning the possible summit, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday, citing "people familiar with the efforts," but provided no details on timing or locations.

    A senior administration official reportedly said that US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman was in Washington trying to plan a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump.

    "This has been an ongoing project of Ambassador Huntsman, stretching back months, of getting a formal meeting between Putin and Trump," the official said as quoted by the WSJ. The official confirmed to the outlet that Huntsman was in Washington to arrange the meeting.

    President Donald Trump greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Friday April 27, 2018, at the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Guardian Angela: Trump Reportedly Asks Merkel for Advice Dealing With Putin
    In March, Trump held a phone conversation with Putin, during which he congratulated the Russian president on victory in the presidential election and invited him to come to the United States.

    Previous month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Trump had expressed his readiness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but no other steps had been taken, there was no clarity on the issue.

    Related:

    Kremlin Not Confirming Trump Told Putin US Will Win Arms Race Against Russia
    Plans for Putin-Trump Summit Moving Forward Despite Criticism
    EXCLUSIVE: Putin, Trump Will Never Allow US-Russia Armed Conflict, Lavrov Says
    Tags:
    Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 26 - June 1
    This Week in Pictures: May 26 - June 1
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse