Reddit Becomes Third Most Popular US Website, Displacing Facebook

According to the data provided, Reddit bumped Facebook down to fourth place; fifth place was taken by Amazon. On average, users spend a little more than 15 minutes on Reddit, while on Facebook the figure was almost 11 minutes, and on Amazon — seven and a half minutes.
Alexa's rating is formed on the basis of the analysis of monthly traffic, taking into account the number of pages viewed and the average attendance for the day.
However, when ranked globally, Reddit is only in sixth place, and Facebook — third.
