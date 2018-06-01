Trump Seeks to Keep South Korea, Japan Allies Out of North Korea Talks – Reports

A US administration official told The Washington Post that South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were eager to have a role in the summit, but as of last week the United States wanted to keep it limited to Trump and Kim.
"The president is trying to keep them at arm’s length," the official said, referring to the two Asian leaders, as quoted by the paper.
South Korean officials said, in their turn, a three-party summit needed a go-ahead from both Washington and Pyongyang. If granted a seat, Moon would reportedly arrive in Singapore a day after the June 12 meeting.
