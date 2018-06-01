Special Counsel Mueller’s Office Spent Over $4.5Mln in 6 Months on Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Office of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller in a statement on Thursday said it spent more than $4.5 million from October 1, 2017 through March 31, 2018 on the investigation into Russia's alleged role in the 2016 US presidential election.

The statement detailed nearly $3 million in personnel compensation and benefits, more than $800,000 on rent, communications, and utilities, and nearly $532,000 on travel and transportation.

Mueller is heading the investigation into the allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential election and claims that Moscow colluded with President Donald Trump's campaign team to affect the outcome of the vote. Similar probes are being carried out in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied interfering in the US election, calling the accusations absurd and saying that they are intended to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

Trump has also denied any collusion between himself and the Kremlin, calling Mueller's investigation a witch hunt. The US president said earlier that the Mueller's investigation was based on fraud and should not have been launched.