Register
22:50 GMT +331 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Joy Reid attends the Tribeca TV screening of Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story at BMCC Tribeca PAC, during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, April 20, 2018, in New York.

    Old Blog Posts Reveal MSNBC Host Joy Reid’s 9/11 Truther Past

    © AP Photo/ Evan Agostini
    US
    Get short URL
    111

    Recently unveiled blog posts written by MSNBC host Joy Reid in 2006 reveal that the 45-year-old Brooklyn native encouraged her followers to watch a 9/11 conspiracy documentary that suggested the 2001 attacks were an inside job orchestrated by the US government.

    Saved by internet archivist the Wayback Machine, the post from Reid's now-defunct blog was dated Wednesday, March 22, 2006, and titled "the official story."

    "I might have posted this before, but there's an updated version of a documentary now called "Loose Change 9/11," Reid wrote. "The fundamental question is: do you believe the official story of 9/11? If you do, great. If you don't, then everything that happened after that is called into serious question."

    Iranian police stand near the parliament's building during a gunmen attack in central Tehran, Iran, June 7, 2017
    © REUTERS / TIMA
    Iran to Allegedly Sue US Over Daesh Raid in Tehran Amid 9/11 Complicity Verdict

    "Even if you're agnostic, or you tend to believe that al-Qaida attacked the World Trade Center and Pentagon and that the government had no warning such a thing could happen, it's worth taking a second look."

    The documentary, which was originally produced in 2005, is an 80-minute long video created and directed by filmmaker Dylan Avery. The film was produced in part by Infowars' Alex Jones.

    But the March 22 post wasn't even the first time that Reid questioned what happened on September 11. In a post dated Saturday, March 4, 2006, the MSNBC host suggested it was odd how the US government managed to identify those responsible for the attacks so quickly, saying, "we sure knew a lot about these plotters in a very short time."

    Reid also went on to question why the World Trade Center 7 (WTC 7) building collapsed, even though it wasn't hit by an airplane, a common inquiry posed by skeptics.

    "And there still are other questions about the attacks that have never been answered (how and why did WTC 7, which wasn't hit by an aircraft, collapse? For that matter, why did any of the WTV buildings fall…?)," she added in the post titled, "Flashback: September 30, 2001."

    9/11 World Trade Center Attack
    CC BY 2.0 / 9/11 Photos / 9/11 WTC Photo
    Second Wave: People Still Getting Sick 17 Years After 9/11 Attacks – Report

    According to a May 2002 building performance study (BPS) conducted by FEMA and specialists from the Structural Engineering Institute of the American Society of Civil Engineers, both the North and South Towers collapsed following extensive structural damage caused by the hijacked planes. Hours after the first two towers came down, the WTC 7 building, adjacent to the main complex, collapsed from fires that had been ignited when the North Tower collapsed. The BPS report stated that the fires "further weakened the steel-framed structures, eventually leading to total collapse."

    Reid's posts were first revealed by Buzzfeed on Wednesday.

    Reid previously came under fire last month after she tried to brush off homophobic comments she made on her blog as the work of hackers — only to be slapped down by a statement from the Wayback Machine stressing that there was no evidence to support her claims that hackers had messed with the archive site's database. In response to the April revelations, Reid was stripped of PFLAG National's Straight for Equality in Media Award.

    A total of 19 men affiliated with al-Qaeda implemented the 9/11 attacks, in which four commercial airliners were hijacked and three flown into buildings, killing 3,000. Fifteen of the hijackers were citizens of Saudi Arabia, while others came from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Lebanon.

    Related:

    MSNBC Guest: Republicans Praise Trump Because of ‘Blackmail’ and ‘Threats’
    Chris Matthews Alleged Sexual Misconduct Payout ‘Tip of the Iceberg’ at MSNBC
    MSNBC Host Says Trump Allies Speak Secretly of President’s Dementia
    ‘You Have Insanity in My Earpiece!' Footage Shows MSNBC Anchor Lose His Sh*t
    Fake Math: MSNBC’s Maddow Milks False Russiagate Stories Despite Facebook Data
    Tags:
    September 11, conspiracy theories, MSNBC, Joy Reid, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: A Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse