Pompeo Hosts Working Dinner With North Korea's Vice Chairman

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hosted a working dinner for North Korean Vice Chairman Kim Yong Chol on Wednesday evening.

Mike Pompeo commented on the meeting on his tweeter account by saying "Good working dinner with Kim Yong Chol in New York tonight. Steak, corn, and cheese on the menu."

Good working dinner with Kim Yong Chol in New York tonight. Steak, corn, and cheese on the menu. pic.twitter.com/1pu4K3oym7 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 31, 2018

Earlier, the Department of State released an updated schedule, saying that the meeting was slated for 7 p.m. EDT (2 a.m. GMT). Prior to his meeting with the top North Korean official, Pompeo met with President Donald Trump at the White House.

© REUTERS / Korea Summit Press Pool Expert Explains How North Korea Nuclear Issue Could Be Solved Without US

Kim Yong Chol's visit to New York is part of the preparation for a highly anticipated summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Last week, Trump abruptly cancelled the summit with Kim, scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore, citing hostile comments by Pyongyang and stressing that he was looking forward to meeting with Kim "some day."

However, the following day, Trump indicated he might still meet with Kim as scheduled or postpone the summit.

On Wednesday, the White House confirmed it still hopes to hold the summit as scheduled as long as the issue of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula remains on the table, spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.