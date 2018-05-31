US Prosecutors Release Video of Florida School Shooter Planning Attack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Cellphone video clips released by US prosecutors show Nikolas Cruz shortly before his attack at a Florida high school explaining how he was going to use a semi-automatic weapon to kill at least 20 people.

"My name’s Nik and I’m going to be the next school shooter of 2018," Cruz said in the February 14 video authorities released on Wednesday. "My goal is at least 20 people with an AR-15 and a couple tracer rounds. Location is Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida. It’s going to be a big event and when you see me on the news, you’ll all know who I am. You’re all going to die. Can’t wait."

In the video, Cruz said his life is meaningless, he lives in seclusion and hates everyone. He also said everyone is brainwashed by political programs.

On February 14, the 19-year old Cruz, a former student, used firearms he legally purchased to kill 17 students and educators at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.