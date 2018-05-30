Register
23:45 GMT +330 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sheriff Darryl Daniels of Clay County, Florida, had officers film the aftermath of a SWAT raid on a residence, but the statements Daniels made in the now-viral video don’t add up, according to a new report.

    US Sheriff Wildly Exaggerates Drug Bust for Social Media Fame (VIDEO)

    © Clay County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In January, Sheriff Darryl Daniels of Clay County, Florida, had officers film the aftermath of a SWAT raid on a residence, but the statements Daniels made in the now-viral video don’t add up, according to a new report.

    The video begins by showing a line of youths handcuffed and sitting on the sidewalk before showing a number of officers, some wearing masks over their faces even after the bust. About two dozen officers can be seen in the video outside the residence.

    ​There are also two Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) armored vehicles on scene. MRAPs are military vehicles designed for surviving improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Iraq, but which police departments across the United States typically get for free from the Pentagon under its 1033 program.

    The camera pans to Daniels. He tells the viewer, "we just served a search warrant on a narcotics house," before proceeding to the front door. As he does so, the camera focuses on a smashed window. 

    FBI Alaska SWAT team failed breach
    Youtube / chwder50
    Breach Fail: FBI SWAT Team Gets Humiliated by a Door

    "One day, you'll be sleeping at night or early one morning and you'll hear a bang and a lot of noise and the end result and the outcome will be me standing in your living room, like I said, drinking my morning cup of coffee," the sheriff says after entering the residence. He then takes a sip of coffee from his thermal mug, emblazoned with his office's badge. "Fifteen going to jail, three big gulps," he says.

    The video was shared more than 30,000 times on Facebook and has been watched more than 3.4 million times.

    The raid was ostensibly to find heroin and fentanyl, according to journalist George Joseph, who obtained records on the raid, in an article in The Appeal on May 30. Fentanyl is a dangerous opioid often mixed with heroin to increase its potency.

    However, no opioids were found at the residence. Sergeant Keith Smith, a spokesman for the Clay County Sheriff's Office, said that they found 1.2 grams of a substance that they believed was heroin and fentanyl after a field test, but which more tests revealed was not an illicit drug at all.

    A former Clay County sheriff's deputy who requested anonymity over fear of police retribution told The Appeal that it came as no surprise that the officers never found any opioids. "Of course they didn't, there never was any." He went to say that that the faulty field test could have been avoided, but "the really good ones cost money, but those take away your probable cause." 

    New Docs Reveal US SWAT Teams Mostly Respond to Low-Risk Situations
    © Flickr/ mhrono
    New Docs Reveal US SWAT Teams Mostly Respond to Low-Risk Situations

    Police officers in the US are required establish "probable cause," a legalistic term that basically means officers have a good reason to search a person or their property, which are protected by the Fourth Amendment to the US Constitution against "unreasonable" searches and seizures.

    "It's probably the cheapest ones they could get to do the minimum standards for an investigation," the anonymous former officer said.

    The former officer also noted that the actual controlled substances uncovered at the residence — 34.8 grams of marijuana — don't account for the charges brought against two of the people caught up in the raid, who were charged for possession of more than 20 grams each.

    The raid only resulted in six arrests, including five adults and one juvenile. It isn't clear what the juvenile was accused of, as police are forbidden from disclosing such information about minors. Four of the adults were charged for marijuana possession and three were charged for possessing drug equipment. One suspect was arrested for a positive field test of MDMA and allegedly had a few grams of cocaine.

    The official response of Georgia police officers who threw a flashbang grenade into a baby's crib, severely burning and nearly killing him, has been to blame the baby for criminal conduct.
    © AP Photo / David Goldman
    Cops Who Maimed Infant With Grenade Blame Baby for 'Criminal Conduct'

    The amount of marijuana discovered indicates that it was for personal use and not meant to be distributed, a different sheriff told The Appeal. 

    The Clay County Sheriff's Office also deployed four flashbang grenades during the raid; however, no weapons were discovered at the house. A baby was present in the house at the time of the raid, according to News4Jax.

    "He's creating a self-aggrandizing mythology," the former Clay County deputy told The Appeal. "It's all choreographed — such a chicken sh*t bust, instead of the MRAPs and a SWAT team, they could have used two deputies for that."

    SWAT raids have proliferated in the United States in the past few decades. In 1981, there were 3,000 no-knock raids in the US, but that number grew to 50,000 by the year 2005. Criminologist Peter Kraska estimated that there could be as many as 80,000 per year, according to a 2014 article by the Washington Post.

    Related:

    Corruption, Lies, Brutality, Murder: How UK Police Infiltrated Justice Campaigns
    FMR Pharmaceutical Head Azar to Lead HHS; Police Brutality Up in DC
    Students Protest in Barcelona Against Police Brutality at Catalonia Vote (VIDEO)
    Catalan Students Protest Against Police Brutality After Referendum (PHOTOS)
    Police Brutality During Paris Protests: Independent Journalist Hit by Policemen
    Activists: US Still Faces Police Brutality Epidemic Years After Ferguson Riots
    Thousands Protest Against Police Brutality in Paris After Murder of Chinese Man
    French Police Fire Tear Gas at Anti-Brutality Protesters in Paris
    Tags:
    Police Abuse, SWAT, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lightning Bolt Striking Stalin-Era Skyscraper in Moscow
    Striking Images of Lightning From Around Globe
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse