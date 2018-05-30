Court Finds Fake "Saudi Prince" Guilty as Investors Give Him Fortunes

Florida court has convicted the rogue who called himself "the Saudi prince", thereby deceiving local businessmen into investing millions of dollars, according to Associated Press.
Separately, 47 year-old Anthony Gignac, who lived in a house with a sign featuring the word "sultan", drove a Ferrari with diplomatic number plates and intended to buy himself a hotel in Miami. Originally from Columbia, Gignac moved to the US in the early 1990-s and has been engaged in fraudulent actions ever since, including in Florida.
To make the image more realistic, Gignac, together with his accomplice Carl Marden Williamson invited hisguests to a penthouse and allegedly demonstrated a Dubai bank account with $600 million on it.
