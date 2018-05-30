Trump Signs Bill Allowing Terminally Ill Patients to Try Experimental Drugs

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed the Right to Try Act, a bill that allows terminally ill people who did not get results from traditional treatment options to use certain unapproved drugs.

"Today I am proud to keep another promise to American people as I sign the Right to Try legislation," Trump said at the signing ceremony at the White House.

The president said his administration has been looking at several bills to address the issue and selected one that does not cater to insurance firms or pharmaceutical companies. Trump stressed he does not care about pharmaceutical businesses.

"I don't care about that. I couldn't care less," he said.

Trump said American patients should not have to travel abroad anymore in search of a cure for their conditions. With the signing of the bill, people can receive experimental treatment in the United States, while remaining close to their families, the president pointed out.

During his speech at the ceremony, Trump addressed two other related issues: the cost of prescription medications and health care reform. He vowed to continue working to reduce health care costs and said major drug manufacturers would make announcements in the coming weeks regarding a significant drop in prescription medication pricing.