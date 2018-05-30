US Politician Accused of Antisemitism for Her Views on Israel

An American congressional candidate now reportedly has to deal with accusations of antisemitism from her political opponents due to a book from nearly three decades ago.

Leslie Cockburn, the Democratic nominee for the 5th Congressional District of Virginia, has been labeled an anti-Semite by her Republican opponents, The New York Times reports.

According to the newspaper, members of the Republican Party of Virginia branded Cockburn as anti-Semitic because of a book written by her and her husband, titled "Dangerous Liaison: The Inside Story of the U.S.-Israeli Covert Relationship,” which a review in NYT itself described back then as “largely dedicated to Israel-bashing for its own sake."

In an attempt to resolve the situation, Cockburn held a meeting with about 40 Jewish leaders in Charlottesville in order to address the matter and explain herself.

"None of us think she’s anti-Semitic. That’s not even an issue. It’s more where are you about Israel. There’s a lot of negativity toward Israel from the political left right now and people who call themselves progressive. And some of that anti-Israel sentiment crosses into anti-Semitism, but not in her case," Sherry Kraft, one of the organizers of the meeting, said.

During an interview with the newspaper, Cockburn herself described accusations against her as a "totally phony issue," pointing out that the book in question was published 27 years ago.

A number of Twitter users concurred with the politician, arguing that her work has nothing to do with anti-Semitism.

