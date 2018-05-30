Register
    FBI Obligated to Use Informants in Trump Campaign for Russia Probe - Lawmaker

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has an obligation to use whatever means necessary, including informants, to investigate a foreign government's influence in US elections, Congressman Trey Gowdy said in an interview on Wednesday.

    "When the FBI comes into contact with information about what a foreign government may be doing in our election cycle, I think they have an obligation to run it out," Gowdy said in an interview with CBS News. "Based on what I have seen, I don't know what the FBI could have done or should have done other than run out a lead that someone loosely connected with the campaign was making assertions about Russia."

    READ MORE: FBI ‘Informant’ Targeted Papadopoulos, Former Sr. Trump Official Says

    "I think the FBI… would tell you that Russia was the target and Russia's intentions toward our country were the target. The fact that two people who were loosely connected to the Trump campaign may have been involved doesn't diminish the fact that Russia was the target and not the campaign," Gowdy added.

    Last week Gowdy and other top members of the US House of Representatives and US Senate received a briefing from the FBI on its use of an informant in connection with the Russia probe and Trump campaign.

    Trump has accused the FBI of planting a spy inside his campaign, branding the alleged incident "Spygate" and calling it "bigger than Watergate."

    Moscow has denied all allegations of interfering in the 2016 election, calling the accusations "absurd."

