FBI Obligated to Use Informants in Trump Campaign for Russia Probe - Lawmaker

"When the FBI comes into contact with information about what a foreign government may be doing in our election cycle, I think they have an obligation to run it out," Gowdy said in an interview with CBS News. "Based on what I have seen, I don't know what the FBI could have done or should have done other than run out a lead that someone loosely connected with the campaign was making assertions about Russia."
"I think the FBI… would tell you that Russia was the target and Russia's intentions toward our country were the target. The fact that two people who were loosely connected to the Trump campaign may have been involved doesn't diminish the fact that Russia was the target and not the campaign," Gowdy added.
Trump has accused the FBI of planting a spy inside his campaign, branding the alleged incident "Spygate" and calling it "bigger than Watergate."
Moscow has denied all allegations of interfering in the 2016 election, calling the accusations "absurd."
