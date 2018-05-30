Register
16:23 GMT +330 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    USAF aircraft of the 4th Fighter Wing (F-16, F-15C and F-15E) fly over Kuwaiti oil fires, set by the retreating Iraqi army during Operation Desert Storm in 1991

    Are You Mad? Pro-Trump Activist Slammed For Applauding US Military Interventions

    © Photo : Wikipedia/US Air Force
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A pro-Trump political activist caused a storm on social media after he praised the US for its aggressive and interventionist foreign policy, hailing the US as “the kindest, most gentle, benevolent superpower ever to exist.”

    American conservative campaigner Charlie Kirk posted a tweet on Monday paying tribute to the US military’s apparent selflessness, claiming “No other country in the history of the world consistently sends their own soldiers to die for the freedom of others. The world is a much better place thanks to America, and those who died protecting us.”

    His tweet, which has so far received 19,000 likes and been retweeted over 6,000 times, has widely drawn criticism, with close to 2,000 social media users responding to his tweet and denouncing his message.

    Twitterians mocked his claims, with many describing him as “deluded” and questioning his sanity.

    "America is the kindest, most gentle, benevolent superpower ever to exist". What planet are you living on?! pic.twitter.com/MWivtIDWW9

    Astounded by the level of delusion displayed here

    Are you high?

    pic.twitter.com/XG1pb34fch

    I honestly thought this was sarcasm until I saw who it was that tweeted it, then I was like yikessss

    Others posted images of the destruction caused by the US abroad and human rights abuses carried out by US military personnel, particularly at the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq.

    Kind and gentle? I know we’d all like to think that. But that’s not quite how everyone else sees us. Don’t forget, we’re the only country that has indiscriminately used nuclear weapons against military and civilian targets in warfare. The one and only. How do we look now? pic.twitter.com/n0ohyT95lm

    idiot. pic.twitter.com/lJWfhva3Kv

    As a conservative and staunch advocate of Trump's immigration policy, especially his proposal to build a wall along the US-Mexico border, Kirk supported Trump in his election campaign via his activism. 

    Kirk founded Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a nonprofit organization with conservative stances, in 2012. TPUSA has a strong presence in a number of universities throughout the US and runs numerous programs aimed to bolstering and spreading conservative values. 

    Ex-TPUSA employees have accused the organization of racism and potential illegal activity in the 2016 US presidential election, thought the group and Mr. Kirk have denied these allegations.

    US Interventionist Foreign Policy

    In the past two decades alone, the US has mounted several foreign military intervention campaigns, including the 2003 invasion of Iraq, which it led, the no-fly zone and aerial bombing campaign in Libya in 2011.

    US: Chicago Residents Protest Against US-Led Coalition Strikes in Syria
    © Photo: YouTube/Sputnik
    'US Lies, People Die!': Hundreds of People in Chicago Protest Strikes in Syria (VIDEO)
    More recently, the US launched strikes in conjunction with the UK and France against facilities used by the Syrian military, in response to unfounded and illogical allegations of the Syrian Army using chemical weapons in the city of Douma earlier this year.  

    The assault, which was carried out without a corresponding UN resolution or approval from the aggressors’ parliamentary houses, was condemned by Damascus as a violation of Syria’s sovereignty.

    READ MORE: West Continues to Underestimate Support for Assad in Syria – UK Shadow FM

    Numerous other nations and politicians, including some in the US, the UK and France, also expressed their disapproval and anger for the unjustified, shortsighted attack.

    Related:

    US to Continue Military Exercises in South China Sea, Pentagon Chief Says
    WATCH First Footage of US Military Exoskeleton Testing
    US Reportedly Sets Up New Military Base in Syria's Deir ez-Zor
    Tags:
    imperialism, war, intervention, Operation Iraqi Freedom, US military, US government, Charlie Kirk, Donald Trump, Syria, Iraq, United States, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Qualification tests for the right to wear crimson beret
    Russian Military Competes for 'Crimson Beret' Title in Impressive Drills
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse