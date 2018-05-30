Are You Mad? Pro-Trump Activist Slammed For Applauding US Military Interventions

A pro-Trump political activist caused a storm on social media after he praised the US for its aggressive and interventionist foreign policy, hailing the US as “the kindest, most gentle, benevolent superpower ever to exist.”

American conservative campaigner Charlie Kirk posted a tweet on Monday paying tribute to the US military’s apparent selflessness, claiming “No other country in the history of the world consistently sends their own soldiers to die for the freedom of others. The world is a much better place thanks to America, and those who died protecting us.”

America is the kindest, most gentle, benevolent superpower ever to exist



No other country in the history of the world consistently sends their own soldiers to die for the freedom of others



The world is a much better place thanks to America, and those who died protecting us — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 28, 2018

His tweet, which has so far received 19,000 likes and been retweeted over 6,000 times, has widely drawn criticism, with close to 2,000 social media users responding to his tweet and denouncing his message.

Twitterians mocked his claims, with many describing him as “deluded” and questioning his sanity.

They send our military personnel to die for the rich who profit from these wars. Grow up, Charlie — Spiny Norman Follows Pandactivist (@PandActivist) May 28, 2018

"America is the kindest, most gentle, benevolent superpower ever to exist". What planet are you living on?! pic.twitter.com/MWivtIDWW9

No other country in the history of the world consistently sends their own soldiers to die for oil — Jaden (@Waluigifan11) May 28, 2018

Astounded by the level of delusion displayed here

— Tatted Zaddy (@Phantom_Manace) May 28, 2018

Are you high?

​pic.twitter.com/XG1pb34fch

I honestly thought this was sarcasm until I saw who it was that tweeted it, then I was like yikessss

— 💀 bara bitch 🍆 (@ComradeBobcat) May 28, 2018

Others posted images of the destruction caused by the US abroad and human rights abuses carried out by US military personnel, particularly at the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq.

Kind and gentle? I know we’d all like to think that. But that’s not quite how everyone else sees us. Don’t forget, we’re the only country that has indiscriminately used nuclear weapons against military and civilian targets in warfare. The one and only. How do we look now? pic.twitter.com/n0ohyT95lm

— Jack Trevelyan (@JumpintraxJack) May 28, 2018

idiot. pic.twitter.com/lJWfhva3Kv

As a conservative and staunch advocate of Trump's immigration policy, especially his proposal to build a wall along the US-Mexico border, Kirk supported Trump in his election campaign via his activism.

Kirk founded Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a nonprofit organization with conservative stances, in 2012. TPUSA has a strong presence in a number of universities throughout the US and runs numerous programs aimed to bolstering and spreading conservative values.

Ex-TPUSA employees have accused the organization of racism and potential illegal activity in the 2016 US presidential election, thought the group and Mr. Kirk have denied these allegations.

US Interventionist Foreign Policy

In the past two decades alone, the US has mounted several foreign military intervention campaigns, including the 2003 invasion of Iraq, which it led, the no-fly zone and aerial bombing campaign in Libya in 2011.

More recently, the US launched strikes in conjunction with the UK and France against facilities used by the Syrian military, in response to unfounded and illogical allegations of the Syrian Army using chemical weapons in the city of Douma earlier this year.

The assault, which was carried out without a corresponding UN resolution or approval from the aggressors’ parliamentary houses, was condemned by Damascus as a violation of Syria’s sovereignty.

Numerous other nations and politicians, including some in the US, the UK and France, also expressed their disapproval and anger for the unjustified, shortsighted attack.