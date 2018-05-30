‘Like an Earthquake’: Grain Elevator Explodes in Nebraska, Injures Three (VIDEO)

On Tuesday, a grain elevator exploded in South Sioux City, Nebraska, shaking the area and injuring several people.

According to an eyewitness, the explosion occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

​Judd Jager, owner of Industrial Diversified Inc., was standing outside his business two blocks south of the grain elevator when the grain elevator went off.

​"The first explosion came out of the top piece [of the elevator]," Jager told the Sioux City Journal. "The second came about a couple seconds later. That was big. That's what took the walls out."

​"[It felt] just like an earthquake. It shook the whole building," Dough Corrie, who lives in an apartment building about two blocks from the elevator, told the outlet.

​"We heard a huge crash and it shook our whole house, and then a couple of minutes after that we heard all the sirens," Brayden Logan, another eyewitness, added.

According to authorities, there were three people inside the building when the explosion occurred.

One person with burns on 50 percent of his body is currently being treated at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Sioux City. Two other people were also reportedly injured, although it is not clear if they are receiving medical treatment. None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.