Majority of Americans Believe Trump Provides Weak Moral Leadership - Poll

"By 59% to 40%, Americans believe Trump provides weak rather than strong moral leadership," the poll found.
Democrats view Trump's moral leadership as more negative than Republicans. The poll found that 91 percent of Democrats believe the US president lacks moral authority, while 77 percent of Republicans are satisfied with Trump's ethical decisions.
Gallup Poll: Republicans are far less likely today to say the president ought to provide moral leadership for the country.— Daniel Cox (@DCoxPRRI) 29 мая 2018 г.
Democrats say this is more important pic.twitter.com/ZvU7CZpg5q
The poll was conducted by Gallup through phone interviews with 1,024 adults living in all 50 states and the District of Columbia from May 1-10. The polls have a margin of error of 4 percent.
