Majority of Americans Believe Trump Provides Weak Moral Leadership - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The majority of US voters think President Donald Trump does not demonstrate strong moral character, a new Gallup poll said.

"By 59% to 40%, Americans believe Trump provides weak rather than strong moral leadership," the poll found.

Democrats view Trump's moral leadership as more negative than Republicans. The poll found that 91 percent of Democrats believe the US president lacks moral authority, while 77 percent of Republicans are satisfied with Trump's ethical decisions.

Moreover, the percentage of Republicans who believe in that moral leadership is important has dropped since the years of former President Bill Clinton. Under Clinton, 86 percent of Republicans said the president's moral character was very important. But the most recent poll revealed that only 59 percent of US Republican voters believe it is important for Trump to provide moral leadership for the country.

The poll was conducted by Gallup through phone interviews with 1,024 adults living in all 50 states and the District of Columbia from May 1-10. The polls have a margin of error of 4 percent.