Horrific Flash Floods Devastate Ellicott City in US Maryland (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Thousands of people are sharing tweets from Maryland, where the Patapsco River has burst its banks due to massive flash floods, sending the river's water dashing to the nearby Ellicott City in Howard County, destroying buildings, cars and jeopardizing the city's inhabitants. This is the second major flood in just two years.

In some places the water level has risen above the first story of buildings. A state of emergency has been declared in the state, while 30 rescue workers have been deployed to the site on Monday morning, CNN reported, citing officials. There is currently no information about casualties; however, one person has been reported missing.

This is Eddie Hermond, former Air Force, currently National Guard. He’s a friend of friends of mine, who have reached out asking for help to find him. He was helping rescue people from the Ellicott City flooding, when he was swept away. #EllicottCity #ECStrong #HowardCounty pic.twitter.com/bPpQxRhzjI — Tricia Crawford (@PattyPooh71) 28 мая 2018 г.

​Video taken just now by my sister stuck on Main Street in #EllicottCity pic.twitter.com/9kupocaf3W

— Angela Yarn Castro (@angelayarn) 27 мая 2018 г.

The US President authorized the national guard to address the issue.

Authorizing the National Guard to respond to Ellicott City, Maryland tonight where flash floods have inundated the town. Residents should stay in their second stories until rescuers can safely respond. Video via @JeremyHarrisTV pic.twitter.com/L2ZdDbhvxf — Donald J. Trump (@niceDonaIdTrump) 27 мая 2018 г.

​Ellicott City is destroyed again. Damage downhill on Main Street looks devastatingly similar to that in 2016. pic.twitter.com/TLmv0raNHu

— Kevin Rector (@RectorSun) 28 мая 2018 г.

This flood followed another disaster, that occurred just two years ago, forcing people to restore a big part of the town.