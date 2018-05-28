Register
02:14 GMT +328 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Children play at a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 18, 2016

    US Agency Loses Track of 1,500 Immigrant Children, Doesn’t Care

    © REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez
    US
    Get short URL
    111

    The United States Office of Refugee Resettlement lost track of some 1,500 immigrant children previously settled with a sponsor, but that’s not our problem, according to Congressional testimony by a top immigration official.

    The US Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) lost track of some 1,500 children it settled with US sponsors, acknowledged Steven Wagner, the acting assistant for the Administration for Children and Families, a part of Department of Health and Human Services, and an ORR host.

    According to a report by USA Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) hands over unaccompanied and undocumented children caught on the US-Mexico border, a whopping 40,000 children during the 2017 fiscal year.

    Once detained, the ORR settles undocumented children with a ‘sponsor' — ordinarily a parent or a close relative, if available. In many cases, however, a sponsor is someone unknown to the child. The ORR is required to check on the sponsored children after a 30-day period.

    G4S
    CC BY 2.0 / Palestine Solidarity Campaign / Bristol PSC picket G4S depot 2
    Use of Force Against Immigrants at UK Facility Doubled in 2017 – Watchdog
    However, according to the report, between October and December 2017, ORR was able to contact 7,635 sponsored children but cannot "determine with certainty the whereabouts of 1,475 children." An additional 25 children were reported to have simply run away, Wagner said.

    The ORR does not intend to make any moves regarding the missing children, however, as, according to Wagner, "it has been HHS's long-standing interpretation of the law that ORR is not legally responsible for children after they are released from ORR care."

    Speaking to lawmakers, Wagner said that it is not ORR's responsibility to track what the children do after placement or to ensure that they show up at their immigration hearing.

    "We do not know who is showing up and who isn't," he said. "We don't know those kids […] We don't follow up to ensure they go to the hearing."

    As the National Review points out, the ORR lost track of the children either because some families moved or because some families, being undocumented immigrants themselves, prefer not to come into contact with authorities.

    The issue came into the spotlight a month after the DHS spoke in defense of agency policies that routinely results in a large number of families being separated at the border.

    According to DHS head Kirstjen Nielsen, the policy refers everyone caught crossing the border illegally for prosecution, even if they claim asylum or have small children. Any parent prosecuted as a result will be separated from their child in the process, CNN reports.

    "Our policy is if you break the law, we will prosecute you," Nielsen told the Senate. "You have an option to go to a port of entry and not illegally cross into our country."

    "The root of the problem is that unaccompanied children are showing up at our border, a situation that is fraught with peril," writes National Review's Rich Lowry.

    "We should be doing all we can to stop that flow so a federal bureaucracy doesn't have responsibility for finding adults to care for them," Lowry asserted, adding, "but the same people frothing with outrage […] have very little interest in trying to do that."

    Related:

    Finnish Right-Wing Leader: Forget Migrants, Let People Grow Gray
    Germany to Build Deportation Centers for Unwanted Migrants – Reports
    Canadian Activists Protest Illegal US Migrants (VIDEO)
    French Interior Minister Wants to Avoid Return of Migrants to Streets of Paris
    Tags:
    children, migrants, US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), US Office of Refugee Resettlement, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Touch the Sky: Paragliders Practice in Stubaital, Austria
    Touch the Sky: Paragliders Practice in Stubaital, Austria
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse